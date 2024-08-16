Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.9% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $80.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $81.89.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Guggenheim raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

