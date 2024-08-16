Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases 192 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,192 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 372.3% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 62,330 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 49,132 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,318,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $2,297,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $2,595,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,102,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $78.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.92. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $78.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 82.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

