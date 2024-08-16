Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases New Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $485.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on IDXX. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.25.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

