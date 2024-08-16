Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases New Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.2 %

MDLZ opened at $70.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average of $69.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

