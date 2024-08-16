Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 6,326 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 83.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,326 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in American Tower were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 15,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 481,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,940,000 after buying an additional 266,221 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,227 shares of company stock worth $8,497,458. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $218.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $236.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.14.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

