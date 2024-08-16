Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes $217,000 Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Get Sempra alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sempra

Sempra Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $79.68 on Friday. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $83.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.