Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes $347,000 Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Get Ball alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Ball by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 0.7% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BALL opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day moving average is $64.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BALL

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.