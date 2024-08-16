Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes Position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 205,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Price Performance

NASDAQ:CECO opened at $28.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $985.20 million, a PE ratio of 80.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.32. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $31.55.

Insider Activity

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,315.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CECO has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on CECO Environmental from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on CECO Environmental from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

