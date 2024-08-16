Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 853 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 454.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,945 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $167,675,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Price Performance
LULU opened at $256.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.
Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on LULU. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.26.
Lululemon Athletica Profile
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.
