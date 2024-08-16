Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in Novavax by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,780,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 23.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 29.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 17.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $12.55 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.99.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $105,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

