Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.90 EPS

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.90), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $509.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.20 million. Bakkt had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.75) EPS. Bakkt updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Bakkt Price Performance

BKKT stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $187.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 4.80. Bakkt has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $68.75.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants.

