Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) PT Raised to GBX 595

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 563 ($7.19) to GBX 595 ($7.60) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Stock Up 3.7 %

LON:BOCH opened at GBX 362 ($4.62) on Wednesday. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public has a 52 week low of GBX 236 ($3.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 393.91 ($5.03). The company has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,290.91 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 347.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 331.13.

About Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking, financial, and insurance services in Cyprus, Greece, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Romania, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Israel, and internationally. The company offers current, demand, savings, sight, quick, and fixed deposits; housing, student, vehicle, mortgage, consumer, and business and business premises loans; and trade finance facilities, Escrow, and project finance services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

