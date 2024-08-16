Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) PT Raised to GBX 595

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 563 ($7.19) to GBX 595 ($7.60) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Stock Up 3.7 %
LON:BOCH opened at GBX 362 ($4.62) on Wednesday. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public has a 52 week low of GBX 236 ($3.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 393.91 ($5.03). The company has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,290.91 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 347.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 331.13.
About Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public
