Barclays Boosts BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Price Target to $5.00

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BRFS. Bank of America lifted their price target on BRF from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of BRF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

BRF Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF

NYSE:BRFS opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 88.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. BRF has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $4.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Boston Partners acquired a new position in BRF in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in BRF by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 51,525 shares during the last quarter. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRF

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

See Also

