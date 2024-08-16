Barclays Boosts NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target to $17.00

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.37% from the company’s previous close.

Get NU alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NU from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NU

NU Stock Up 3.0 %

NU stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NU has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $14.01.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NU will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 56.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NU Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.