Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 26.71% and a negative return on equity of 121.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Barfresh Food Group Trading Down 11.6 %

NASDAQ:BRFH opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.31 million, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. Barfresh Food Group has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.61.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

