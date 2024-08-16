Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for DHI Group (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 291.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

