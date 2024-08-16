Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.32) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON BKS opened at GBX 236 ($3.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 193.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 176.77. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a 1-year low of GBX 81.42 ($1.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 244 ($3.12). The firm has a market cap of £156.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23,600.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers, as well as private portals; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as MDPlay, analytics as a service, and analytics enterprise.

