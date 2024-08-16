Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.32) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s current price.
Beeks Financial Cloud Group Price Performance
Shares of LON BKS opened at GBX 236 ($3.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 193.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 176.77. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a 1-year low of GBX 81.42 ($1.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 244 ($3.12). The firm has a market cap of £156.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23,600.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49.
About Beeks Financial Cloud Group
