Benchmark Increases Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Price Target to $11.00

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 91.64% from the company’s current price.

Intchains Group Stock Up 5.7 %

ICG stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. Intchains Group has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.04 million, a P/E ratio of -57.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 56.73%.

Intchains Group Company Profile

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

