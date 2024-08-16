Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) CEO Steven A. Lisi Acquires 100,000 Shares

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,785 shares in the company, valued at $671,886.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Beyond Air Trading Up 5.0 %
Beyond Air stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. Beyond Air, Inc. has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $3.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.61.
Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 5,197.76% and a negative return on equity of 203.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut Beyond Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Beyond Air from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Friday.
Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.
