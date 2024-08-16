Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Birchcliff Energy Trading Up 1.9 %
Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$6.30 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.61 and a 52-week high of C$8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12. The company has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.70.
Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.05). Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of C$163.30 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.1198565 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BIR shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.68.
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.
