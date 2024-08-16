Bitcoin Diamond Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10,463.30 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 16th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $11.98 million and approximately $10,463.30 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0642 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00072403 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00016393 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007873 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 76.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

