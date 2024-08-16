Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) Shares Up 1.9%

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQGet Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $11.94. Approximately 233,096 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 148,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

The stock has a market cap of $127.16 million, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF in the first quarter worth $84,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF in the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter.

The Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (BITQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bitwise Crypto Innovators 30 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified market-cap-weighted index of global companies supporting a crypto-asset-enabled decentralized economy. BITQ was launched on May 11, 2021 and is managed by Bitwise.

