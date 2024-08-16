BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,900 shares, a growth of 83.9% from the July 15th total of 194,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

DSU opened at $10.75 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0987 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

