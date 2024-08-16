BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a growth of 79.2% from the July 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Choreo LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 15.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 98.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 296,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 146,818 shares in the last quarter. 36.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of DHF opened at $2.50 on Friday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Cuts Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0175 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th.

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.