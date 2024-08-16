Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) Shares Up 2.3%

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.64. 34,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 340,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Brenmiller Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.85.

About Brenmiller Energy

(Get Free Report)

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brenmiller Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenmiller Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.