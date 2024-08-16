Brokerages Set Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target at $38.00

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $132,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,823.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Ameresco by 4.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Ameresco by 102.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 30,497 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 117.8% in the second quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 77,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 42,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRC opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Ameresco had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $437.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

