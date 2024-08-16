Brokers Issue Forecasts for Doman Building Materials Group Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:DBM)

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share.

DBM has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.29.

Shares of TSE:DBM opened at C$6.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.53. The stock has a market cap of C$594.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.58. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$6.32 and a one year high of C$8.64.

In related news, Director Amar Doman purchased 73,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$524,415.15. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

