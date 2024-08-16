Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark upped their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.
Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Up 1.0 %
Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.05). Canaccord Genuity Group had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of C$409.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$421.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.0202475 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
