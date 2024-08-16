Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 146.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LUNR. B. Riley began coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. Intuitive Machines has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.21.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $73.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Machines

In other news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $919,671.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 910,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,463.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 481,473 shares of company stock worth $2,004,098 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

