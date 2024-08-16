Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Target Price to $22.00

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KE. Sidoti cut Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut Kimball Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Kimball Electronics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.80. Kimball Electronics has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $31.43.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $430.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.00 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimball Electronics will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KE. Strs Ohio increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 404,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 295,951 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 142,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 20,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

