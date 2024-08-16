Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $79.14 and last traded at $79.14. 641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.46.

Capitec Bank Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.99.

Capitec Bank Company Profile

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

