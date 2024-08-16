Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Short Interest Update

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,910,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 13,000,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 453,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,895 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $803,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR opened at $68.20 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $70.09. The company has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day moving average is $60.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

