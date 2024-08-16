Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Director Ira J. Platt Sells 664 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNAGet Free Report) Director Ira J. Platt sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,227 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE CVNA opened at $151.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.47 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $154.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVNA. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Carvana from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,290,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,642,000 after acquiring an additional 266,972 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Carvana by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,463 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Carvana by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,776,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,143,000 after buying an additional 52,833 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carvana by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after buying an additional 216,893 shares during the period. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,464,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,532,000 after buying an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

