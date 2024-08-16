Carvana Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CVNA)

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Carvana in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.73.

CVNA stock opened at $151.56 on Thursday. Carvana has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $154.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.47 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 110.0% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Carvana by 450.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carvana news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total transaction of $7,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,317,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,928,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,227 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,416,236 shares of company stock worth $297,840,285. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

