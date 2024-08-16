CashBackPro (CBP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,698.15

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $11.25 million and $22,698.15 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00011109 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,034.80 or 0.99911404 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007901 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007900 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012254 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CBP is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.12530932 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $35,889.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.