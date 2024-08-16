Centric Health Corp. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (TSE:CRX)

Get Centric Health alerts:

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centric Health in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Cormark also issued estimates for Centric Health’s FY2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRX. Stifel Canada lowered Centric Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Centric Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Centric Health Price Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centric Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centric Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.