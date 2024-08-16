Chardan Capital Weighs in on Prime Medicine, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:PRME)

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) – Analysts at Chardan Capital decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prime Medicine in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. Chardan Capital analyst G. Livshits now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.86) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.68). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prime Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Prime Medicine’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.
Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.06).
View Our Latest Stock Report on PRME
Prime Medicine Stock Up 6.8 %
Shares of PRME opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34. Prime Medicine has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $13.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prime Medicine
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 22,652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its holdings in Prime Medicine by 733.3% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Prime Medicine
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Prime Medicine
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.