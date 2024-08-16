Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $65.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.92. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,911 shares of company stock worth $12,541,978. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

