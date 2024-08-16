Chartwell Retirement Residences Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CSH)

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2024

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSHGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSH. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chartwell Retirement Residences

See Also

Dividend History for Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH)

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.