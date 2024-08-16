Chartwell Retirement Residences Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CSH)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSH. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

