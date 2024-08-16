China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Short Interest Up 77.2% in July

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,931,800 shares, an increase of 77.2% from the July 15th total of 18,019,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53,219.7 days.

China Everbright Environment Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHFFF opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39. China Everbright Environment Group has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.47.

About China Everbright Environment Group

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food and kitchen waste treatment, leachate and fecal treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, fly ash landfill, medical waste, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy and methane-to-energy plants.

