China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Short Interest Up 77.2% in July

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,931,800 shares, an increase of 77.2% from the July 15th total of 18,019,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53,219.7 days.
China Everbright Environment Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHFFF opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39. China Everbright Environment Group has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.47.
About China Everbright Environment Group
