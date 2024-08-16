Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) Posts Earnings Results

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Cineverse had a negative return on equity of 18.02% and a negative net margin of 43.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter.

Cineverse Price Performance

Cineverse stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.68. Cineverse has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Cineverse in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Cineverse

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services.

