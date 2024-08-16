Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

COLL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COLL

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.89. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $40.95.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.94 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 104.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In related news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $674,279.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,207.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $674,279.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,476,207.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 56,807 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $1,930,301.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.