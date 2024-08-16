Colliers Securities Comments on SmartRent, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SMRT)

Get SmartRent alerts:

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of SmartRent in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Colliers Securities analyst B. Oxford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Colliers Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SmartRent’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for SmartRent’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

SMRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SmartRent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson lowered shares of SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research cut shares of SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of SmartRent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SmartRent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.64.

SmartRent Trading Up 11.1 %

Shares of SMRT opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. SmartRent has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $322.92 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.98.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $48.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.33 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 13.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartRent

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in SmartRent by 133.1% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 9,316,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320,147 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SmartRent by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SmartRent by 84.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 172,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 79,048 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SmartRent by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 5,658,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SmartRent by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 4,676,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 220,536 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

