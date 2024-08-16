Comparing LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF)

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and LightPath Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies N/A -88.82% -74.05% LightPath Technologies -19.72% -18.97% -12.16%

Volatility & Risk

POET Technologies has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $4.43 million 217.50 -$18.17 million ($0.05) -52.80 LightPath Technologies $32.78 million 1.55 -$4.05 million ($0.18) -7.28

This table compares POET Technologies and LightPath Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

LightPath Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LightPath Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for POET Technologies and LightPath Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A LightPath Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

LightPath Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.01%. Given LightPath Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than POET Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.3% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LightPath Technologies beats POET Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other sectors. The company sells its products directly to customers in Europe and Asia. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

