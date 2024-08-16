Comparing NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) & DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) and NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

DBS Group has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DBS Group and NBT Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBS Group 0 0 0 0 N/A NBT Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40

Dividends

NBT Bancorp has a consensus price target of $42.60, suggesting a potential downside of 6.19%. Given NBT Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NBT Bancorp is more favorable than DBS Group.

DBS Group pays an annual dividend of $6.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. NBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. NBT Bancorp pays out 52.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NBT Bancorp has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DBS Group and NBT Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBS Group $25.60 billion 2.98 $7.49 billion N/A N/A NBT Bancorp $551.42 million 3.88 $118.78 million $2.59 17.53

DBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than NBT Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares DBS Group and NBT Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBS Group N/A N/A N/A NBT Bancorp 16.15% 9.64% 1.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of DBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of NBT Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of NBT Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NBT Bancorp beats DBS Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers. Its Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products for bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium sized businesses. Its products and services comprise short-term working capital financing and specialized lending; cash management, trade finance, and securities and fiduciary services; treasury and markets products; and corporate finance and advisory banking, as well as capital markets solutions. The company's Treasury Markets segment is involved in the structuring, market-making, and trading in a range of treasury products. DBS Group Holdings Ltd was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc., a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust and investment services; financial planning and life insurance services; and retirement plan administration and recordkeeping services. In addition, the company offers insurance products comprising personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as other products and services through 24-hour online, mobile, and telephone channels that enable customers to check balances, make deposits, transfer funds, pay bills, access statements, apply for loans, and access various other products and services. Further, it operates as a property management and passive investment company, as well as investment advisor that provides investment management and financial consulting services. The company operates in upstate New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Hampshire, western Massachusetts, Vermont, southern Maine, and central and northwestern Connecticut. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

