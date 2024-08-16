Comparing NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) & Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF)

Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF – Get Free Report) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Get Medacta Group alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medacta Group and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medacta Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NeuroOne Medical Technologies $3.73 million 5.45 -$11.86 million ($0.58) -1.26

Medacta Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medacta Group N/A N/A N/A NeuroOne Medical Technologies -343.55% -277.71% -204.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Medacta Group and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

16.1% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Medacta Group and NeuroOne Medical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medacta Group 0 0 0 0 N/A NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Medacta Group

(Get Free Report)

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and neurosurgical medical devices Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, joint replacement, sports medicine, and spine procedures. Medacta Group SA was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

(Get Free Report)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, a developmental stage company, provides solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders. It also fucuses on applications for other areas, such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Medacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.