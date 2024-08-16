Comparing Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) and Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Get Marchex alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Marchex and Nutex Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marchex 0 0 0 0 N/A Nutex Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nutex Health has a consensus target price of $150.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,048.55%. Given Nutex Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nutex Health is more favorable than Marchex.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marchex $48.82 million 1.81 -$9.91 million ($0.15) -13.47 Nutex Health $275.93 million 0.24 -$45.79 million ($10.59) -1.23

This table compares Marchex and Nutex Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Marchex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nutex Health. Marchex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nutex Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Marchex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Nutex Health shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Marchex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of Nutex Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marchex and Nutex Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marchex -13.97% -15.17% -11.52% Nutex Health -15.85% -44.06% -9.54%

Risk and Volatility

Marchex has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutex Health has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marchex beats Nutex Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marchex

(Get Free Report)

Marchex, Inc., a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Nutex Health

(Get Free Report)

Nutex Health Inc. operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management. The Real Estate segment owns and owns and leases land and hospital building. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care. It also provides operational and managerial services, including management, billing, collections, human resources and recruiting, legal, accounting, and marketing. In addition, the company offers healthcare services, including emergency room care, inpatient care, and behavioral health, as well as onsite imaging, such as CT scan, X-ray, MRI, ultrasound, etc.; certified and accredited laboratories; and onsite inpatient pharmacies. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.