Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 272.67% from the stock’s current price.

Complete Solaria Stock Down 0.6 %

CSLR opened at $1.61 on Friday. Complete Solaria has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11.

Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Complete Solaria will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Complete Solaria

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 35,143 shares of Complete Solaria stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $49,200.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,901,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSLR. Carlyle Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Complete Solaria by 79.8% in the first quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 4,936,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,604 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Complete Solaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Complete Solaria in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its position in shares of Complete Solaria by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 41,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

About Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.

