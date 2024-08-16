Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the July 15th total of 917,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 627,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on VLRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VLRS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 45.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,390,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,624 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 70,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 30,143 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,152,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 116,299 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 43.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 18,433 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 3,928.4% in the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,683,000 after buying an additional 2,150,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $666.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.47. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.