Cormark Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Sun Life Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.91 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.83. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Separately, Argus upgraded Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $51.58 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $55.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Life Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6,244.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.587 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 59.85%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.